|
|
Medrano, Rev. Marcus M.
Rev. Marcus M. Medrano, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was former pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Denver. He is beloved by many. Vigil Service Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2760 Larimer St.. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10am, Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1535 N. Logan St. Burial Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019