Sacred Heart Church
2760 Larimer St
Denver, CO 80205
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2760 Larimer St.
Denver, CO
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
1535 N. Logan St.
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
12801 W. 44th Ave.
Wheat Ridge, CO
Rev. Marcus M. Medrano


Rev. Marcus M. Medrano
Rev. Marcus M. Medrano Obituary
Medrano, Rev. Marcus M.

Rev. Marcus M. Medrano, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was former pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Denver. He is beloved by many. Vigil Service Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2760 Larimer St.. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10am, Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1535 N. Logan St. Burial Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019
