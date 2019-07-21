Home

Milek, Margaret Ann (Peggy), 69, passed away July 10, 2019. Born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Peggy was a resident of Denver Colorado. Preceded in death by her mother Margaret (Maggie) Milek. Survived by father David R. Milek, two sisters Mary "Karen" Kuhn (Gerhard Kuhn) Kathleen E. Finley (Mark Finley) and brother John D. Milek (Lynn Milek). Peggy was the aunt to nine nieces and nephews. Peggy graduated with honors from Pratt Art Institute, Brooklyn, New York, 1971 with a degree in Industrial Design. A funeral Mass will be held at Church of All Saints July 24th at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. The address is 2559 S. Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219. Donations are requested to be made to the Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch. 2660 Larimer St. Denver, CO 80205 or a .
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
