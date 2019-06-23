|
|
Camp, Margaret
'Peggy'
07/31/1941 - 06/20/2019
Margaret 'Peggy' Camp was peacefully joined together with her Lord and Savior Jesus, in heaven, on June 20, 2019. Born July 31, 1941 in Staten Island, New York. Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Crosby 'Campy' Camp, whom she joined in matrimony on November 10, 1962.
Peggy is also survived by her three daughters, Mary (Shawn) Brierley, Margaret 'Mimi' (Kevin) Starrett, Suzanne (Robert) Bowers, Jr., and her 8 grandchildren; Gabrielle (Jessie) Baker, Robert Bowers III, Samuel (Samantha) Starrett, Katherine Bowers, Jackson Starrett, Julia Brierley, Evan Brierley and Neal Brierley, as well as her siblings, Mary Lawrence, Julianne (Jay) Stricker, Bill (Judy) Lawrence, and John (Cheryl) Lawrence, and many other nieces and nephews. Peggy's mom, Margaret Lawrence and her dad, Richard Lawrence as well as her brothers, Richard Lawrence Jr. and Thomas Lawrence, all preceded her in death. Peggy was a devoted member of the Queen Of Peace Catholic Church of Aurora, Colorado since 1983.
Peggy attended St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls and graduated in 1959 as Valedictorian of her class. Peggy and Camp shared their high school highlights by going to prom together.
Peggy attended St. Peter's Nursing School in Albany, New York, graduating in 1962 as Valedictorian of her class. She continued her education, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Metropolitan State College, Denver, Colorado, in 1986, and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Colorado, in 1990.
Peggy was published in many professional journals over her career. Her professional achievements were recognized with many awards, the most recent being in May of this year with a Nightingale nomination by Colorado Nursing Foundation's Nightingale Luminary Awards committee. Her students and colleagues spoke with the highest praise for her excellence in personal interactions and clinical performance.
Peggy worked for several health care organizations during her career, including HealthOne, HCA Supply Chain Services, North Suburban Medical Center, Association of Perioperative Nurses, and Rose Medical Center, all in the Denver metro area. She also worked for Charleston Area Medical Center, in West Virginia and Glens Falls Hospital, in New York.
During her time as a nursing professional, Peggy was involved with many health care organizations, including AORN and DAORN.
Although Peggy retired from her long career in nursing in January 2019, she continued to be very energetic and was still actively involved in the nursing profession. She volunteered weekly at her church and within the Catholic community, she continued to travel often, enjoying her visits with her family and friends all over the US. Peggy loved to bake pies and from time to time was known to auction the pies off for charitable causes. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Service will be on Friday, June 28th at Queen Of Peace of Aurora, Colorado at 10AM, reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be directed to:
Queen of Peace, Aurora, Colorado
Denver Chapter Association of PeriOperative Registered Nurses DAORN of Denver , Denver, Colorado
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019