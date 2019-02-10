|
|
Margaret passed away in Denver surrounded by all her children. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years. Preceded in death by her husband James, Margaret is survived by her children James (Karen), Laura (Rodney), Mark, Scott (Marie), and Suzette (Damien), eight grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held Saturday, February 16 at 10 A.M. at Olinger Crown Hill Chapel of Peace, 7777 W. 29th Avenue, Wheat Ridge. Internment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Denver Hospice, 501 Cherry St. #700, Denver, CO 80246. Online donations can be made at thedenverhospice.org.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 10, 2019