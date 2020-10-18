1/1
Margaret Clark
1942 - 2020
Clark, Margaret
October 13, 1942 - October 4, 2020

Margaret (Hentzen) Clark passed away October 4, 2020 at the Collier Hospice. She is survived by her daughters Andrea Clark and her daughter Addison, Cindy Clark, and Lori (Toby) Genrich and their children Madeline, Emma, and Tyler.
Other survivors are her siblings Ruth Neil, Alice Lorenz, Jane Hentzen, and Dennis Hentzen, all of whom grew up on the family farm in Nebraska.
Margaret was a Registered Nurse. During her marriage to Jack Clark they lived in numerous locations due to his Naval career. Since 1985, Margaret lived in Denver where she worked in long term and rehabilitative nursing, her last and longest position being with the Spearly Center.
Margaret loved her family and home and took great pride in caring for her lawn, garden and flowers. Everyone loved her cooking. She celebrated 32 years of sobriety in AA this year, a source of many happy and meaningful memories.
A family Memorial Event will be held at the farm in Nebraska in the spring of 2021. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Collier Hospice, 3210 N. Lutheran Pkwy, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
