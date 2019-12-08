Denver Post Obituaries
Margaret E. Morris


2020 - 2019
Margaret E. Morris Obituary
Morris, Margaret E.

Marsa of Littleton, CO, passed away at the age of 96 on November 29, 2019 with family present in Englewood. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Light of the World Catholic Church, Littleton, CO. Interment Ft. Logan National Cemetery with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: LOTW/BakPak Program, 10316 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO 80127 in her memory. Full obituary at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 8, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020
