Coleman, Margaret Ersman

April 7, 1926 - April 27, 2020



Margaret passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at her Kipling Meadows residence in Arvada, with her long-time friend, Kim Sasano, by her side.

Born and raised in New Philadelphia, OH, Margaret's father had passed away early on, and she was raised by her mother during the years that spanned the Great Depression and World War II. Her older brothers having joined the Navy as she was in her teen years, Margaret followed their academic path and graduated from Northwestern University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Subsequently, she participated in a two year program for fashion merchandising at the Katharine Gibbs School in Manhattan. This was the impetus for her return to Ohio and opening her own women's clothing store in the town of Dover. Looking for new adventures, Margaret followed brother Norman to Colorado in 1968, landing in Wheat Ridge and taking on a newly created administrative "Unit Leader" position at Rose Hospital. She thrived in that role, training others as the program expanded, and earned the respect of the medical professionals with whom she worked. Retiring in 1988, Margaret re-directed her energies and resources to a number of causes about which she was passionate. These included the Children's Coalition, Girl Scouts of America, the Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, and service in a number of capacities at the Arvada United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over fifty years. The balance of her time was devoted to travel with Kim, outings with friends, and celebrations with family.

Grounded in her faith and gracious toward all, Margaret's quick wit and wry smile will be missed even as God has taken her home.

Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Norman. She is survived by nephews Geoff (and wife Connie of Littleton, CO), Matt (and wife Luisa of Colorado Springs, CO), and niece Judy (Manassas, VA).

A Celebration of Life to honor Margaret will be conducted when the current restrictions on public gatherings are sufficiently relaxed.

Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the Arvada United Methodist Church.





