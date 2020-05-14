Kelly, Margaret Halloran
Margaret Halloran
Kelly (93) entered heaven on May 1, 2020 in Bismarck, ND. She was a long time Denver resident and taught elementary school with the Denver Public Schools. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Kelly, who was a reporter with the Denver Post. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned, and burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service in Bismarck, ND. Full obituary at www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Published in Denver Post from May 14 to May 16, 2020.