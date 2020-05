Kelly, Margaret HalloranMargaret HalloranKelly (93) entered heaven on May 1, 2020 in Bismarck, ND. She was a long time Denver resident and taught elementary school with the Denver Public Schools. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernard Kelly, who was a reporter with the Denver Post. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service is planned, and burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service in Bismarck, ND. Full obituary at www.eastgatefuneral.com