Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kay Burnett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Kay Burnett Obituary
Burnett, Margaret Kay
March 1, 1922 - June 25, 2019

Margaret Kay Burnett, of Denver, Colorado, passed away June 25, 2020. Margaret was born on March 1, 1922, in Wren, Colorado. Along with her two sisters, she formed a Big Band singing trio - The Domer Sisters. Eventually, the Domer Sisters were signed with Dr. Pepper to be the musical voice of the famous soft drink. They became the Dr. Pepperettes. The Dr. Pepperettes performed with the great big bands throughout Colorado. Her father, the Reverend O.C. Domer imprinted in her the value of a deeply spiritual life. As a wife, mother, First Grade teacher and community activist, she turned to her faith for guidance and support. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her brother, Maurice, her sisters Esther and Naomi and her son Mark. She is survived by her children Douglas, Marilee and David, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warren Village. Condolences may be offered at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now