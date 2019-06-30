|
Burnett, Margaret Kay
March 1, 1922 - June 25, 2019
Margaret Kay Burnett, of Denver, Colorado, passed away June 25, 2020. Margaret was born on March 1, 1922, in Wren, Colorado. Along with her two sisters, she formed a Big Band singing trio - The Domer Sisters. Eventually, the Domer Sisters were signed with Dr. Pepper to be the musical voice of the famous soft drink. They became the Dr. Pepperettes. The Dr. Pepperettes performed with the great big bands throughout Colorado. Her father, the Reverend O.C. Domer imprinted in her the value of a deeply spiritual life. As a wife, mother, First Grade teacher and community activist, she turned to her faith for guidance and support. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her brother, Maurice, her sisters Esther and Naomi and her son Mark. She is survived by her children Douglas, Marilee and David, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warren Village. Condolences may be offered at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019