Margaret Luella VanZet
1928 - 2020
Van Zet, Margaret Luella
January 2, 1928 - July 8, 2020

Margaret Luella Van Zet, 92, of Denver passed away on July 8, 2020. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado on January 2, 1928. After high school, she moved to Denver where she met her future husband, Peter Van Zet. They were married on June 2, 1950 and lived in the same house in Denver for the rest of their lives. She died on July 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband in 2016. She is survived by her three children, Douglas Van Zet and Donna Van Zet of Denver, Colorado and David Van Zet of Littleton, Colorado, and six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services were held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO 80121, visitation from 10:30am to 11:15am with the funeral service starting at 11:30am. She will be laid to rest at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery.


Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
10:30 - 11:15 AM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
