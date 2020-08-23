1/
Margaret M. Brisnehan
1926 - 2020
Brisnehan, Margaret M.
April 9, 1926 - August 14, 2020

Preceded in death by husband Joe and brothers Dick and Paul Haberer. Survived by siblings: Tom, Jim and Marlene Haberer; children: Mike (Shirley), Pat (Linda), Dave (Susan), Mark (Janice), Anne (Paul) Shimek, and Sharon (Tim) Elstad; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Catholic Church. For full obituary, please visit www.horancares.com.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 477-1625
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
I feel privileged to call Margaret my friend! Loving, caring, generous and many other positive adjectives can only express in a small way Margaret’s persona! She had a way of making others feel special. God is rejoicing in heaven having this very special woman back with him! We will miss you here, Margaret! Chuck’s and my love and sympathy to her family.
Madeline & Chuck Durbin
Friend
