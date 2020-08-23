Brisnehan, Margaret M.
April 9, 1926 - August 14, 2020
Preceded in death by husband Joe and brothers Dick and Paul Haberer. Survived by siblings: Tom, Jim and Marlene Haberer; children: Mike (Shirley), Pat (Linda), Dave (Susan), Mark (Janice), Anne (Paul) Shimek, and Sharon (Tim) Elstad; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Catholic Church. For full obituary, please visit www.horancares.com
.