|
|
Buerkle, Margaret M.
June 16, 1940 - June 25, 2019
Margaret Buerkle passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 79. She was born in Denver to Margaret Mary and Christy O'Leary, grew up in North Denver, and spent many years of her life in Wheat Ridge. She is survived by her loving son, Eric Buerkle; sister-in-law, Trina O'Leary; and many close friends. Visitation 4-8pm, Wed. 7/10 & Thur. 7/11, both at Horan & McConaty, 3020 Federal Blvd., Denver. Funeral Mass 10am, Fri. 7/12, St. Dominic, 2905 Federal Blvd., Denver, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from July 7 to July 11, 2019