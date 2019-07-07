Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 477-1625
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horan & McConaty- Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic
2905 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO
Margaret M. Buerkle


1940 - 2019
Margaret M. Buerkle Obituary
Buerkle, Margaret M.
June 16, 1940 - June 25, 2019

Margaret Buerkle passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 79. She was born in Denver to Margaret Mary and Christy O'Leary, grew up in North Denver, and spent many years of her life in Wheat Ridge. She is survived by her loving son, Eric Buerkle; sister-in-law, Trina O'Leary; and many close friends. Visitation 4-8pm, Wed. 7/10 & Thur. 7/11, both at Horan & McConaty, 3020 Federal Blvd., Denver. Funeral Mass 10am, Fri. 7/12, St. Dominic, 2905 Federal Blvd., Denver, followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from July 7 to July 11, 2019
