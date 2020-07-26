Conway , Margaret M.
October 6, 1932 - July 22, 2020
Margie Conway, 87, of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Crested Butte, CO to Joseph and Josephine Perko. She went to elementary school in Crested Butte and when she was 12 years old the family moved to Denver where she attended Annunciation School until she transferred to Holy Family High school in North Denver for her last two years. That is where she met the love of her life, John.They were married in 1950 and were together for 67 wonderful years before his death in July 2018. She and John traveled extensively throughout their years enjoying many adventures together and with friends. Margie was involved with Holy Family School and church and was an important member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Funeral Ministry. Her days with the Holy Family bowling league formed many long lasting friendships. But mostly, Margie was dedicated to her family who she deeply loved. She often said, "I've had the most wonderful life." Margie is preceded in death by her husband John, her brother Joe Perko and her parents. She is survived by her six children, John P. Conway (Nicki) , Kathy (Dennis) Sigl, Mike (Rely), Jean Jessop (Kevin), Ann (Bo) Gerdin, and Christine (Derek) Cortvriendt, six grandchildren, two great-grandsons and sister Mary Jo (Ray) Hunter. Private services for the family will be held at Holy Family Church with the burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Parish 4377 Utica St. Denver, CO 80212 Sign condolence book at www.CFCSColorado.org