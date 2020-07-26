1/1
Margaret M. Conway
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conway , Margaret M.
October 6, 1932 - July 22, 2020

Margie Conway, 87, of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Margie was born in Crested Butte, CO to Joseph and Josephine Perko. She went to elementary school in Crested Butte and when she was 12 years old the family moved to Denver where she attended Annunciation School until she transferred to Holy Family High school in North Denver for her last two years. That is where she met the love of her life, John.They were married in 1950 and were together for 67 wonderful years before his death in July 2018. She and John traveled extensively throughout their years enjoying many adventures together and with friends. Margie was involved with Holy Family School and church and was an important member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Funeral Ministry. Her days with the Holy Family bowling league formed many long lasting friendships. But mostly, Margie was dedicated to her family who she deeply loved. She often said, "I've had the most wonderful life." Margie is preceded in death by her husband John, her brother Joe Perko and her parents. She is survived by her six children, John P. Conway (Nicki) , Kathy (Dennis) Sigl, Mike (Rely), Jean Jessop (Kevin), Ann (Bo) Gerdin, and Christine (Derek) Cortvriendt, six grandchildren, two great-grandsons and sister Mary Jo (Ray) Hunter. Private services for the family will be held at Holy Family Church with the burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Family Parish 4377 Utica St. Denver, CO 80212 Sign condolence book at www.CFCSColorado.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My sincerest sympathy on the death of Margie. She was a lovely lady and a dear friend. Margie and I became friends when she was President of Holy Family PTA and I was her vice president. We worked together on many committees at HF. She will always be fondly remembered.
Joanne Hector
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved