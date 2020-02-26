|
Zarlengo, Margaret M.
02/02/1926 - 02/22/2020
Entered into life February 2, 1926; entered into eternal life February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles V. Zarlengo, her parents, Anton J. and Anna J. Stehno, and her sister, Verneda F. Stehno. Survived by her children, Ronald Zarlengo (Carole), Robert Zarlengo (Patricia), Carla O'Leary (Richard), and Dr. Gerald Zarlengo (Kerry); grandchildren, Matthew Zarlengo, Michael Zarlengo (Hilary), Anna Carlson (Sean), Kathryn Zarlengo, Margaret Zarlengo; Mary Newsad (Nick) and Allison Vaughan (Justin). She was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren, and survived by her sister Patricia (Victor) Johnson and family. Visitation on Thursday, February 27th at Mt. Olivet Mortuary, 12801 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge from 4:00-6:00pm. A Rosary will immediately follow at the mortuary. The Mass celebrating her life will be on Friday, February 28th at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1985 Miller St. in Lakewood. Contributions may be made to the Zarlengo Foundation P.O. 1911 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033, or to the . For complete obituary and to post your condolences visit www.archdenmort.org.
