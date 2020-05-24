Holter, Margaret Mary
12/06/1934 - 05/12/2020
Margaret (Maggie) Mary Holter (nee Moran), age 85 of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Maggie was born in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Thomas Moran on December 6, 1934; she most recently lived in Denver, CO near her daughter, Monica Gillman. She was active in the League of Women Voters, a librarian who advocated for books and literature as well as starting a library in Big Bend, WI. Maggie is fondly remembered for her artistic, fearless, and adventuresome nature. She is survived by her daughter Monica (Mitch) Gillman, grandchildren Joel (Lindsey Testolin) Gillman and Lauren (Camila Gadotti) Gillman, great grandchild Sofia Gillman Gadotti, brother Timothy (Liz) Moran as well as nieces, nephews and a host of other friends. During this time of the Covid-19 pandemic the memorial service will be set at a further date. Memorial donations are welcome at Doctors Without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org). Condolences may be expressed at horancares.com
12/06/1934 - 05/12/2020
Margaret (Maggie) Mary Holter (nee Moran), age 85 of Denver, CO passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Maggie was born in Milwaukee, WI to Helen and Thomas Moran on December 6, 1934; she most recently lived in Denver, CO near her daughter, Monica Gillman. She was active in the League of Women Voters, a librarian who advocated for books and literature as well as starting a library in Big Bend, WI. Maggie is fondly remembered for her artistic, fearless, and adventuresome nature. She is survived by her daughter Monica (Mitch) Gillman, grandchildren Joel (Lindsey Testolin) Gillman and Lauren (Camila Gadotti) Gillman, great grandchild Sofia Gillman Gadotti, brother Timothy (Liz) Moran as well as nieces, nephews and a host of other friends. During this time of the Covid-19 pandemic the memorial service will be set at a further date. Memorial donations are welcome at Doctors Without Borders (https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org). Condolences may be expressed at horancares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.