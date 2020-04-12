Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Means


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Means Obituary
Means, Margaret Mary
06/27/1924 - 04/05/2020

Margaret Mary Means, 95, died peacefully in Denver, Colorado on April 5, 2020.
Born Margaret Mary Graham on June 27, 1924 in Baltimore, Md. to Harry F. Graham and Ellen B. Chilcote. Married William A. Means of Gainesville, FL on March 17, 1945. Lived for many years in Rockford, Illinois before coming to Colorado.
Survived by her daughters Cecelia Lynn Barton (Harold) of Bradenton, FL and Mary Ellen Condon of Denver, CO. Preceded in death by her husband William.
Services to be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -