Means, Margaret Mary
06/27/1924 - 04/05/2020
Margaret Mary Means, 95, died peacefully in Denver, Colorado on April 5, 2020.
Born Margaret Mary Graham on June 27, 1924 in Baltimore, Md. to Harry F. Graham and Ellen B. Chilcote. Married William A. Means of Gainesville, FL on March 17, 1945. Lived for many years in Rockford, Illinois before coming to Colorado.
Survived by her daughters Cecelia Lynn Barton (Harold) of Bradenton, FL and Mary Ellen Condon of Denver, CO. Preceded in death by her husband William.
Services to be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020