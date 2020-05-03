Porter, Margaret Mary
Margaret Mary Porter went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her loving husband Harry, children David Porter, Catherine Trapl, and John Porter, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. For full obituary: cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.