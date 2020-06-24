Methner, Margaret
Margaret Methner, of Denver. Wife of the late Lothar "Lou" Methner; mother of Drs. Steven (Damaris) Methner and Joanne (Dr. Todd) Lander; grandmother of Brian (Jen Sommer) Methner, Alisa (Preston) Bair, Micayla Lander, and Dylan Lander; also survived by her nieces Pamela (Dan) Roman, Linda Meyer, and nephews Sid Methner and Bruce Methner; Contributions may be sent to Congregation Rodef Shalom or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Private graveside, Thursday, 10:00am. A public livestream of the funeral will be available on ZOOM. Please visit Margaret's obituary on www.FeldmanMortuary.com for information.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.