Margaret Methner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Methner, Margaret

Margaret Methner, of Denver. Wife of the late Lothar "Lou" Methner; mother of Drs. Steven (Damaris) Methner and Joanne (Dr. Todd) Lander; grandmother of Brian (Jen Sommer) Methner, Alisa (Preston) Bair, Micayla Lander, and Dylan Lander; also survived by her nieces Pamela (Dan) Roman, Linda Meyer, and nephews Sid Methner and Bruce Methner; Contributions may be sent to Congregation Rodef Shalom or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Private graveside, Thursday, 10:00am. A public livestream of the funeral will be available on ZOOM. Please visit Margaret's obituary on www.FeldmanMortuary.com for information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved