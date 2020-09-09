Mueller, MargaretMargaret "Margie"Mueller passed away on September 4, 2020 at the Holly Creek Retirement Community in Centennial, Colorado. She was born to Raymond and Hazel (Sparks) Reinhardt in Lincoln, Illinois on December 16, 1923. She grew up in Lincoln, and it was always her ideal of small-town America. But she also spent time in the summers visiting Estes Park and other places in Colorado. So after graduation from Lincoln Community High School in 1942, she headed off to the University of Colorado at Boulder. There she joined the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and eventually became chapter president. She also met Mark Mueller, an engineering student and part-time dishwasher at the sorority house. She graduated in 1947 with a B.A. in English literature. A year later, on June 12 1948, she and Mark were married at Park Hill Methodist Church in Denver. They lived in Denver, where their 3 sons were born, then moved to Littleton in 1957.Margie was proud to be descended from a soldier in the Continental Army, so she became a member of DAR in 1943 and was a founding member of Mt. Rosa Chapter in Littleton. She devoted a lot of her energy to the Littleton Public Schools, as a PTA member, room mother, and substitute teacher. She also was active in the American Field Service, sponsoring foreign exchange students. After her boys were grown, she and Mark enjoyed travel, visiting all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and 25 foreign countries. She was especially fond of trips to the mountains to see wildflowers in the summer and aspen in the fall. She created beautiful gardens at home for many years, even when they were reduced to potted plants on the patio. She also cultivated lifelong relationships with friends from high school, her college sorority, her Denver and Littleton neighborhoods, and among her golfing buddies. And she was strong enough to beat breast cancer twice, outliving her initial prognosis by almost 50 years.Margie is survived by Mark, her husband of 72 years; three sons: Dave (Connie) of Golden, CO, John "CJ" of Breckenridge, CO, and Skip (Amy) of Los Altos, CA; six grandchildren: Keil (Alli) of Portland, OR, Patrick (Kristine) of Lakewood, CO, Anneke (Patrick) Hohl of Cumberland, ME, Kevin of San Francisco, CA, Katie of Los Altos, CA, and Melina of Stephenville, TX; and three great-grandchildren: Liam and Hannah Hohl and Levi Mueller.Margie's family sends special thanks to all her caregivers from Suncrest Hospice, Village Family Practice, Rhythms Home Care, and Holly Creek. You were terrific, and she loved all of you.A memorial service is planned for next summer after the coronavirus is under control. For now, memorial gifts may be made to the Betty Ford Alpine Garden in Vail or the Susan G. Komen fund.