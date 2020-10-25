Rowland, Margaret S.



Born in Ft. Morgan, Colorado to Robert and Helen Smith, Margaret moved to North Denver at an early age and grew up to graduate from North High School and marry Orville Rowland in 1942. Margaret died peacefully under the wonderful care of Denver Hospice and Covenant Living of Colorado in Westminster early in the "mornin" on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 96. She and Orville were a hard working couple, restoring several homes along the way, while enjoying gardening and traveling throughout America. They shared a love of family, the mountains, the birds, the flowers and trees, streams and valleys, blue skies and classical music. She and Orville were Pioneer Members of the Apex Recreation Center where they made many dear friends. She was an artist in oils and watercolor, and was a founding member of the Foothills Art Center in Golden. Margaret was predeceased after 70 years of marriage by her loving and much-loved husband in 2012, her parents, and two of her siblings, Gerald and Thelma. She is survived by and will be profoundly missed by daughter Susan Hefner and husband Bob, and son Chris Rowland and wife Kathi. She is the grandmother of four granddaughters who love her dearly - Shari Hefner, Jennifer Orenstein, Deanna Barkley, and Melissa Stauffer; their husbands Mike Orenstein, Kurt Barkley and Walt Stauffer; and seven great-grandchildren Christopher, Caleb, Gabriel, Brenna, Kyle, Kaeleen, and Branson . Also survived by brother Dave and sister Judy and their families, brother in law Henry, many nieces and nephews, lovely "aloha" friend Anita Moyer, and a host of treasured long-time neighbors and friends. She lived a long and healthy life and is remembered by those who knew her as sweet, gracious, happy, loving, and kind. There will be no service held at this time; scattering of Margaret and Orville's ashes together is planned for the Spring or Summer of 2021. To leave condolences or share memories, please visit the website for Malesich and Shirey Funeral Home





