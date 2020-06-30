Sargent, Margo

12/13/39 - 6/27/20



Margo Elizabeth Sargent. 80, passed away on June 27 from complications from Alzheimers and sepsis from an infection. She was dearly beloved by her family, many friends and the community at large. Margo was born in Vancouver, British Columbia and lived there until she married and moved to the U.S., spending the last 50 years of her life in Colorado. Margo was known primarily as a teacher, having taught and retired from Smoky Hill High School in Aurora. Margo was very well respected in the teaching ranks and was the recipient of many very prestigious statewide awards for her teaching, including the Governor's Award for Excellence and Colorado Teacher of the Year. After she retired she felt she had more purpose in her life and founded The Rwanda Project, a group that sent educational supplies to impoverished students in Rwanda and sponsored them so they could receive an education. Margo was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Margaret Swanson, and she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bob, four children, Stephanie, Stuart, Donald and David, three grandchildren, Eric, Heather and Hazel, her sister Janet Fraser, and several other extended family members. Margo was a light in this world, kind to others and giving, always generous, fun and a wonderful human being. We miss her very much. No service is planned at this time.





