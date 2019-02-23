Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hebrew Educational Alliance
Goldman, Margot

Margot Goldman, Denver. Wife of the late Jack Goldman. Mother of Roxana (John) Dann, Tina (Yakov) Lehrer, Michelle Goldman, and Robert (Rachael) Goldman. Grandmother of Hanan (Eden) Dann, Jessie (Ran) Dann Fogel, Ariana Dann, Yonah Lehrer, Efrat Lehrer, Sam Goldman, Talya Goldman, and Rami Goldman. Great-grandmother of Gaia and Doron Fogel. Service, Sunday, 1:00pm, Hebrew Educational Alliance. Interment Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Contributions to: Halcyon Hospice, PO Box 177, Mead, CO 80542
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
