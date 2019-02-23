|
Goldman, Margot
Margot Goldman, Denver. Wife of the late Jack Goldman. Mother of Roxana (John) Dann, Tina (Yakov) Lehrer, Michelle Goldman, and Robert (Rachael) Goldman. Grandmother of Hanan (Eden) Dann, Jessie (Ran) Dann Fogel, Ariana Dann, Yonah Lehrer, Efrat Lehrer, Sam Goldman, Talya Goldman, and Rami Goldman. Great-grandmother of Gaia and Doron Fogel. Service, Sunday, 1:00pm, Hebrew Educational Alliance. Interment Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Contributions to: Halcyon Hospice, PO Box 177, Mead, CO 80542
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019