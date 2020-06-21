Lebherz, Maria
Maria (Hauch) Lebherz was born in Yugoslavia on February 26, 1933 and went home to meet her Lord and Savior on May 18, 2020, peacefully passing away in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, William Lebherz. Together they raised 3 children, Dot (Robert) Sandhaus, Maria (Lon) Graham, and William Jr (Agustin Perez). Grandchildren Kaitlin (Johnny) Rosanova, Amanda (Tucker) Maroney, Aubrey (Chris) Ebbs and Garrett Sandhaus will dearly miss their loving grandmother, as well as her 4 great-grandchildren, Rylan, Dax, Mia Maroney, and Reese Ebbs. Maria's kindness, generosity, and deep faith inspired us all, and her table (and fabulous cooking) welcomed countless delighted guests! Though dementia had robbed her of her memories, it never took her loving spirit and the delight she took in her family. Loved by all who knew her, she will be missed, but she's now singing duets with her husband. No services at this time, donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Condolences and full obituary at www.cremationsocietyofco.com/obit/maria-lebherz/
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.