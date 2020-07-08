Rose, MariamLucille09/02/1931 - 07/04/2020Mariam Lucille Rose, Born September 2nd 1931 passed away peacefully with her family by her side July 4th, 2020. Preceding Mariam in death was her husband William and her son Robert . Survived by her children Liz, Pam, Mike (Virginia), John (Shawna), William Jr. (Joan), Ernie (Rebecca), Steve (Teri). Mariam is also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Due to the Covid 19 virus a private service for immediate family members will be held. Memorial mass as well as a celebration of life will be held in the future with dates to be announced later. In lieu of flowers donations can be given in her name to Little Sisters of the Poor.