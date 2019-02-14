|
|
Marian Cioeta-91 formerly of Lakewood, CO passed on Jan. 29, 2019 in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Cioeta and daughter Diane Sontag. She is survived by her son Don Cioeta (Freida), grandchildren Michelle Garnett (Daniel) and Ashley Cioeta and 7 great grandchildren. Alse her sisters Carol DeMatteis (Mario), Shirley Klauer (Clarence), Donna Aldrich. A Funeral Mass will be conducted, Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019. 10:00am at Christ on the Mountain Catholic Church, 13922 W. Utah Ave, Lakewood, with Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO, on Friday the 15th, 9:15 am Staging Area C. In lieu of flowers please donate to a in her memory.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 14, 2019