Epple, Marian J.
Marian J. Epple was born in Roggen, CO, to Robert and Lena Knox, and delivered by Doc Allen. The second of three daughters, she grew up in the Roggen and Keenesburg areas. The family eventually moved to Denver where Marian graduated from St. Joseph's High School. Bypassing a four-year scholarship to Loretto Heights College, she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She was one of six nurses who rode a train to San Diego on Christmas Eve 1945 to serve in the Navy Cadet Nurse Corp, caring for the injured WWII servicemen at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. Returning home, Marian was a office nurse for Dr. Scheer and Hutchison. Marian and John Epple, whose nickname was Jr., reacquainted at the Homestead Grange dances and were married on March 31, 1948. Their first home had electricity if the light plant was started and an outside toilet. Marian planted lots of tulips, her favorite flower which spoke of her Dutch ancestry. Three sons were born: Jack, Nolan and William, followed by a daughter Nancy Jane, who passed away at seven from leukemia. The family life revolved around the Epple ranch and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Marian was a vibrant member of the Altar and Rosary Society and served in the local and state deaneries. She put her R.N skills to use doctoring kids, neighbors, livestock and pets. The family enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and family. Marian loved to hunt and fish (in her red boots), look for arrowheads, dig in old dumps for glass that was turning blue or purple; she appreciated antiques, and enjoyed watching sports. She often said, "I just love to see things grow." She was a natural born gardener; flowers bloomed from early spring to killing frost and a bountiful vegetable garden kept the family supplied.
She also loved seeing her family growing. Sons married, seven grandchildren were born. She and Jr. moved off the ranch into their Keenesburg home in 1980. They traveled the world and then motor homed in the southern U.S. for years. Marian kept detailed stats at her kids' and grandkids' sporting events. She had a bottomless candy dish for the grandkids and there was always pop in the old refrigerator. Several grandchildren married and twelve great-grandchildren came along. Jr. passed away in 2012 and Marian moved into an apartment at Gardens of St. Elizabeth, Denver, in 2016. These past months have been a testament to her strength and determination as her health failed. She passed away at Denver Hospice.
Her parents, her husband and daughter preceded Marian in death. She is survived by her sons and their wives: Jack and Diane Epple of Keenesburg, Nolan and Michael Anne Epple of Denver, and William and Linda Epple of Roggen. Seven grandchildren survive: Adrienne (Dwaine) Barclay, Allison Epple, Philip Epple, Katherine (Nate) Epple, Michele (Wade) Turner, Crystal (Bob) Crowley, and John Stephen (Amber) Epple. She is also survived by her two sisters, Helen Prewitt and Roberta Berkley, and her great- grandchildren Josh, John, Trenton, Peyton, Elaina, Olivia, Cole, Caroline, Jackson, Amelia, Jovanni and Oliver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Heart of the Plains Cemetery, 38044 County Road 16, Roggen, CO 80652.
