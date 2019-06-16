|
|
Farrell-Wolfel, Marianne
December 11, 1952 - June 13, 2019
Marianne Farrell-Wolfel was born the fourth of eleven children and was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Helen Farrell.
She was originally from Altoona, Pennsylvania. She has lived in Denver, Colorado since the mid 1970's and thoroughly enjoyed the outdoor life of running, biking and swimming.
Marianne is survived by the love of her life, Glenn Wolfel, and has been happily married for nearly 40 years.
Marianne passed away on June 13, 2019 after a nearly two-year battle with Ovarian Cancer.
After graduating from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania as a Registered Nurse, she practiced in three states (Florida, Virginia, Colorado). She also acquired a B.S. in Business Management in Colorado.She was a pharmaceutical representative for a number of years.
For the past 30 years, she practiced as a Real Estate Broker in the Denver metro area. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial. Committal to follow immediately after in Rocky Mountain Memorail Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance https://www.colo-ovariancancer.org/ or the Food Banks of your choice. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019