Marianne Giba Jelniker, 82, died peacefully surrounded by loving family on Feb. 11, 2019. She leaves her beloved husband of 64 years Donald G. Jelniker; children Don (Patti) Jelniker, Susan Jelniker Adams and Pamela Jelniker Watson; grandchildren Christoper Adams, Tyler J. Jelniker (deceased), Anthony (Sarah) Jelniker, Nicole (Bill) Adams-Bragg, Jacob (Emily) Jelniker, Andrew Watson; great-grandchildren Morgan Hendricks Jelniker, Logan Jelniker, Makayla Bragg, Sophie Jelniker, Maddison Bragg, Landon Jelniker, Tyler R. Jelniker; her sisters Janet (Edward) Monaco (deceased), Dianne (Donald) Colaizzi, her brothers-in-law John (Kate) Jelniker, Paul (Roberta) Jelniker. Born the oldest of three daughters in 1936 to Paul & Irene Giba, Marianne grew up in north Denver where she met the love of her life Donald at the age of 14. They graduated from Holy Family High School in 1953. They married in 1955 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in north Denver. SERVICES : Rosary 5 pm Fri. 2/15 Arch of Denver Chapel @ Mt. Olivet in Wheat Ridge. Mass 10:30 am Sat. 2/16 at Holy Name Church at 3290 W Milan Ave in Sheridan, CO. Donations can be made to Holy Family High Sch Building Fund. (303) 410-1411
Published in www.denverpost.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019