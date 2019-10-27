|
Cohn, Marianne Winter Miller
Marianne Cohn, a former Denver civic leader and philanthropist died at her New Orleans, LA residence on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Mrs. Cohn began her civic career at age 17 when she volunteered at the National Jewish Hospital (now National Jewish Health) to cuddle and rock infant patients, and to play and read to older children. She continued her commitment to this organization for many years. In 1972 she was elected as the first woman ever to serve on the governing board of National Jewish Hospital, founded in 1898. In 1974 she was elected Secretary of the board and continued to be a supporter and volunteer for over 70 years.
Following the death of her first husband, Ben K. Miller, she later married Dr. Isidore Cohn Jr. and moved to New Orleans where she continued her civic and philanthropic endeavors. They were married for 40 years prior to his death in 2015.
Mrs. Cohn was the mother of the late Philip Miller and Judy Miller. She was the sister of Dick Winter and the late Mandell Winter, Hank Winter and Bill Winter. She was the grandmother of Allison Miller (Josh Murack), Jake Miller and Larry Nguyen; and adoring great grandmother of Teagan Marianne Murack-Miller and Alexander Phillip Murack-Miller. She is the aunt of Barbara Lee Winter, Mandell Winter Jr., David Winter, Debra Struhsacker, Susan Winter, Steven Winter, Mike Winter, Rick Winter, Patty Winter and Jeff Winter. She is also survived by numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Private memorial services were held in New Orleans on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Feibelman Chapel of Congregation Temple Sinai of New Orleans. Interment was in Hebrew Rest Cemetery II. In lieu of the usual remembrances, memorials are suggested to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center or National Jewish Health of Denver.
