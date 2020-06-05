Marie Bernice Dinner
Dinner, Marie Bernice

Wife of Bruce. Mother of Alec (Inbal Etgar) Dinner, Tara (Larry) Kaplan. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren. A private funeral service was held on Thursday, June 4th, 11AM MDT. Contributions to ARC, Denver Rescue Mission, Shalom Park or the charity of your choice.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
