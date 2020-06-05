Dinner, Marie Bernice
Wife of Bruce. Mother of Alec (Inbal Etgar) Dinner, Tara (Larry) Kaplan. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren. A private funeral service was held on Thursday, June 4th, 11AM MDT. Contributions to ARC, Denver Rescue Mission, Shalom Park or the charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.