Colao, Marie
In honor of Marie, a Visitation will be held, Sun., June 14, 5pm at Horan & McConaty, 5303 East County Line Rd., Centennial, 80122, followed by a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass, Mon., June 15, 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8035 S. Quebec St., Englewood, 80112. Marie is preceded in death by her husband Emanuel. She is survived by her children: Dan, Kathleen and Paula (Tim), sisters Loretta DeBello and Rita Werth, 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. For full obituary, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.