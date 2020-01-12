|
Clark, Marie Joan
December 16, 1934 - December 30, 2019
A LIFE OF MUSIC
There was always music in her home, a beat in her step and a song in her heart. Marie was a loving and supportive sister, mother, grandmother and caring friend to many in the Aurora community. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren, friends, church, arts and crafts, baking, gardening, square dancing, telling funny stories and most of all classical music. Marie taught piano and voice lessons at various schools and privately. She also played the church organ for 60 years and was a music director for various congregations in Honolulu, Hawaii and in Aurora, Colorado. Some of Marie's students went on to professional careers in music and theater. A gifted teacher and musician, she awakened the beauty of music and the joy of creative expression in so many.
Marie was the first child to Rev. Theodore and Mildred Mansen (deceased). Raised Presbyterian, she discovered her love of music in church and started playing the piano very young winning contests competitively. With a scholarship, she studied Christian Education and minored in music at the University of Dubuque and went on to pursue a masters in Church Music at San Francisco Theological Seminary. There she met her first husband John Henry Baker Jr (deceased). They were married in 1960 and had three children, John, Naneen, and Roger. Marie remarried in 1990 to Stuart Clark (deceased) of Aurora Colorado who she met square dancing. After Stuart passed, she met and was engaged to be married to Benjamin Van Deest (deceased).
She is survived by three younger siblings Jim Mansen (Phoenix, AZ), Ruth Maedge (Lena, IL), and Dave Mansen (Sacramento, CA); her three children, John David Baker (Pasadena, CA), Naneen Baker (Urbana, IL), Roger James Baker (Aurora, CO); her five grandchildren William RT Baker (Boston, MA), Malia Baker (Urbana, IL), Paris and Lacey Baker (Aurora, CO), Zachary Gorman (Lakewood, CO), one great grandchild, Aiden Gorman (Lakewood, CO); her three nephews Dr. William Martin (Nashville, TN), Ehren Maedge (Sacramento, CA), Jim Mansen (Palm Desert, CA) and a niece Rebecca Hayden (Portland, OR).
A memorial service will be held at Parkview Congregational Church, 12444 E. Parkview Dr, Aurora, CO on January 18, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020