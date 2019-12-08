|
|
Underwood, Marie L.
Marie L. Underwood, "Aunt Mock", 91, passed away peacefully at Lakewood Care Community on Novem- ber 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Underwood, who passed away in 2013. Marie is survived by her three children, their spouses, grandchildren, and a great grandchild. Lisa Martin, Littleton, CO (John / Travis, McKenzie), David Underwood, Los Angeles, CA (Tammy / Savanna, Sierra, Spencer), and Charles A. Underwood, Jr. Anchorage, AK (Patricia / Lindsay, Hadley).
She is the last of a family of ten children born in Salina, Kansas to Alfra and Forest Ritter. Marie was born on July 22, 1928 and grew up in Salina. Marie met her husband Charles while working for TWA airlines in Kansas City in 1952 and they were married in February 1953.
Marie was a homemaker and lived in Kansas, California, and became a dedicated Colorado resident in 1969. After her children were grown, she worked for Dr. Gene S. Bloom, DDS and later for Trish & Associates. She enjoyed traveling with Charles and caring for their home. A service will be held in June 2019 when interment at Ft. Logan Cemetery is planned. Services were provided by Colorado Cremation Society.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019