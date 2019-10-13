|
|
Piccone, Marie
08/29/1924 - 10-09/2019
Marie Piccone, 95, died in peace in her home in Centennial Colorado, October 9, 2019. Marie was born on August 29,1924 in Denver, Colorado, and lived in Denver until September 2017 when she moved to Cherry Hills Assisted Living in Centennial. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Seraphina Straffaccia, her sister Albena Straffaccia, and her brothers, Anthony Straffaccia, Pete Straffaccia and Frank Straffaccia, her husband, Marshall Piccone, and her son, John Piccone. She is survived by four children, Jim Piccone and his wife Lisa, George Piccone and his wife Kristi, Marsha Piccone and her husband Dave Mayhan, and Tom Piccone and his wife Judi. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: John Piccone Jr., Sean Piccone, Austin Piccone, J. Alexander Piccone, Lt. Alec Mayhan, Nic Mayhan, Marie Piccone, John J. Piccone, and Michelle Piccone, and four great grandchildren, Jessica, Trevor, Jody, and Katie.
There will be a Rosary at 4:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, 1091 S. Colorado Boulevard (at Mississippi Avenue), Denver, Colorado 80246. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 3549 Navajo Street, Denver, Colorado 80211. A reception will follow at Potenza Lodge, 1900 W. 38th Ave, following the funeral Mass. Refer to Horancares.com for more information. Marie will be buried with her one and only lifelong love, her husband Marshall, at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 9:00am Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019