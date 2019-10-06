|
Rountree, Marie
Marie L. Williams began her life on December 8, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born to Rev. Felix C. Williams and Clara E. Chase Williams. She passed away on October 2, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Marie was preceeded in death by her parents, one brother Felix O. Williams and husband, Charles L. Rountree.
Marie accepted Christ at an early age, and became a member of the Zion Baptist church in Omaha, Nebraska.
An enthusiastic and talented student, Marie graduated from Omaha Central High in 1947.
Marie and her sister Coleta moved to Denver, Colorado in August 1952. Marie later met and married Charles L. Rountree in April 9, 1958. Born to this union was Charles Felix and Eric Joel.
Marie leaves to cherish her fond memories: sons, Charles Felix (Jorraine) Rountree of Aurora, Eric Joel (Kathy) Rountree of Denver; step-daughter Ruthann L. Rountree of Long Beach, California; Grandaughter Cassia (Mark) Davis of Aurora, and grandson Connor B. Rountree of Denver; sister, Coleta M. Wilkerson of Englewood, sister-in-law, Mary E. Williams of Aurora; Aunt Aretha Williams of Mobile, Alabama and a host of beloved cousins.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019