Sanborn, Marie
Marie Sanborn, the wife of now deceased Dr. Albert F. Sanborn of Littleton, Colorado, was born Bertha Marie Clayton on January 22, 1922. She was the only child of Mae Akridge and Sidney Dewey Clayton of Rock Falls, Illinois.
As a child Marie was diagnosed with profound hearing loss, but that did not stop her from embracing life, cultivating lasting friendships and contributing her energy and philanthropic talents wherever life's journey took her. Marie was forever optimistic and lived a full and wonderful life parting this earth January 19, 2020.
During World War II Marie married her high school sweetheart Kenneth P. Zimmerman (deceased). As a young bride she accompanied him throughout Texas while he pursued his commission in the United States Army Air Corp. After the War they partnered in opening an airport in Rock Falls. Kenny ran a flight school teaching flying to returning GI's, local businessmen and adventurous farmers while Marie managed the office and day-to-day operations. She was also instrumental in organizing special charitable events popular at the airport including "airshows"," fly-in breakfasts" and large "hangar dance parties."
Throughout her life she continued her volunteer efforts serving in many capacities. She was especially successful at fund raising and served on the Boards at the Community General Hospital, Sterling, Illinois, the Katherine Betha Shaw Hospital, Dixon, Illinois and the Newton Hospital, Newton, Iowa. Marie also found time to paint beautiful landscapes and animals (self-taught) and to play golf. One lucky day, and to her amazement, she scored a hole in one.
After moving to Denver, Colorado in the late 1960's Marie met and married Dr. Albert Sanborn. They enjoyed 27 years of happiness together until his death in 2000. She continued her volunteer efforts and served as Executive Chairman of the University of Denver's Women's Library Association. She worked for the State of Colorado's Legislative Counsel and was a member of DAR Denver Chapter 8-011-CO, Friends of Nursing, PEO, and Denver Eclectics. For many years she served on "The Alter Guild" at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral where her remains now rest at All Soul's Walk.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Karyn P. Zimmerman of Centennial, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020