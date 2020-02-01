Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian DTC Church
5400 So. Yosemite
Greenwood Village, CO
View Map
Marie Y. Nakayama


1925 - 2019
Marie Y. Nakayama Obituary
Nakayama, Marie Y.
10/31/25 - 12/21/19

Marie Nakayama (nee Kinoshita), of Aurora CO, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family members on December 21, 2019. Proceeded in death by her husband George, she is survived by their children Carol Roberts (John), Dean Nakayama (Ellen), Jackie Purroy, Mike Nakayama, Tammy Ulber (Roland), 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Josephine Shioji of Wheat Ridge and Elaine Kinoshita of Greeley, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on February 8, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian DTC Church, 5400 So. Yosemite, Greenwood Village. Reception will follow. Donations may be made to Hospice of Denver or the .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
