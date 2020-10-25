1/1
Marilee Lucken
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucken, Marilee

Marilee O. Lucken, 79, passed away at Denver Hospice on October 15th, 2020. Marilee was born on September 16th, 1941 in Minnesota to Lennie and Myron Lucken. Marilee moved to Colorado as a young woman and lived in Colorado for the remainder of her life. She is survived by her brother Earl Lucken (Lila), brother Larry Lucken, sister-in-law Sara Lucken, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother Lynn Lucken. Marilee was blessed with many friends throughout her life who shared in her joy, celebration, and love for living. She built a successful accounting business which was work that she enjoyed and took pride in. One of Marilee's most cherished memories was the eleven years of volunteer work she did for Denver Hospice. She also enjoyed many years of designing and selling beautiful handmade jewelry and had a passion for learning and teaching about rocks and crystals; she especially loved going to schools and teaching children about rocks. For more information on services, please visit HoranCares.com. In lieu of flowers Marilee asked that contributions be made in her honor to: Denver Hospice, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230 and/or to an Environmental Group of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved