Lucken, Marilee
Marilee O. Lucken, 79, passed away at Denver Hospice on October 15th, 2020. Marilee was born on September 16th, 1941 in Minnesota to Lennie and Myron Lucken. Marilee moved to Colorado as a young woman and lived in Colorado for the remainder of her life. She is survived by her brother Earl Lucken (Lila), brother Larry Lucken, sister-in-law Sara Lucken, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother Lynn Lucken. Marilee was blessed with many friends throughout her life who shared in her joy, celebration, and love for living. She built a successful accounting business which was work that she enjoyed and took pride in. One of Marilee's most cherished memories was the eleven years of volunteer work she did for Denver Hospice. She also enjoyed many years of designing and selling beautiful handmade jewelry and had a passion for learning and teaching about rocks and crystals; she especially loved going to schools and teaching children about rocks. For more information on services, please visit HoranCares.com
. In lieu of flowers Marilee asked that contributions be made in her honor to: Denver Hospice, 8299 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230 and/or to an Environmental Group of your choice.