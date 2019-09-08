Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
Interment
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Aragon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Aragon


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Aragon Obituary
Aragon, Marilyn
October 18, 1931 - August 21, 2019

87, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. She is survived by Elaine Aragon, Jan Kessler, Phil Aragon (Karen), brother Norman Meyer (Barb), 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Joseph and son Mart. Rosary will be held at Horan & McConaty Lakewood, at 5 PM Sunday, September 8th. Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church, at 10:30 AM Monday, September 9th. Interment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 2PM.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now