Aragon, Marilyn
October 18, 1931 - August 21, 2019
87, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. She is survived by Elaine Aragon, Jan Kessler, Phil Aragon (Karen), brother Norman Meyer (Barb), 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Joseph and son Mart. Rosary will be held at Horan & McConaty Lakewood, at 5 PM Sunday, September 8th. Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church, at 10:30 AM Monday, September 9th. Interment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 2PM.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019