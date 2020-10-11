Stoddard, Marilyn B.
Marilyn B. Stoddard, 91, who was born in Goodland, Kansas a few years before the dust bowl and grew up in a dry tiny home on the prairie, went on to become a prolific artist, and loving humanitarian. After graduating high school and learning to fly a plane she took off to the big city, Denver. With her degree from Denver University she went with the Quakers to relieve avalanche survivors in Switzerland, making lifelong friends. Once back in the states she married John W Stoddard and they traveled to Japan while he served as a fighter pilot during the Korean War. She was a published writer and loved to paint. She was a member of the Denver Women's Press Club, the Colorado Author's League and The Serious Thinkers. She went on to receive her Masters of Divinity at the Iliff School of Theology. As an active member of University Park Methodist Church she taught special education for over 20 years and inspired countless young people to go into the field. She will be dearly missed by all of the people whose lives she touched and her children, James R Stoddard (Marcy), Bruce R Stoddard (Julie), Barbara L Stoddard and grandchildren, Micah J Stoddard (Stephanie), Erik B Stoddard (Tracye), Rachel S Gamboa (Paco) and 5 great grandchildren. Please send gifts to and find information about the memorial which will be 10/24 at https://universitypark.umcchurches.org
