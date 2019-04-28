|
|
Barber, Marilyn Bradley
October 13, 1936 - March 12, 2019
Marilyn Bradley Barber lived an extraordinary life, filled with music and loving relationships. Marilyn was born on her family's farm in South Charleston, Ohio on October 13, 1936. She died on March 12, 2019, after a fierce battle with cancer. Marilyn's father was involved in agriculture and livestock breeding in Ohio, from whom Marilyn inherited a love for animals and Ohio State University football. Marilyn adored cats, who she nurtured for years. Her mother, Harriet Bradley, was a public school teacher in Ohio. Marilyn's older brother, John, was a Korean war veteran and pre-deceased her in 1999. Marilyn received her college diploma from Dennison University, where she spent her sophomore year abroad in France, living near the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris. Her abiding affection for France is shared by several of her stepchildren and grandchildren. After college, Marilyn moved to New York City where she worked and sang professionally with her beautiful soprano voice. There she met the noted violinist Joseph Bernstein, with whom she developed a close friendship and professional relationship. When Joseph became seriously ill in the early 1970's, Marilyn stepped in and helped care for Joseph's daughters, Alyssa, Alida, and Zamira. They remained dear friends for the rest of Marilyn's life. She worked for the United Methodist Church administrative headquarters in New York City for many years, where she crossed paths with the Rev. James L. "Pete" Barber after he moved from Colorado to work in the church's office of field service. Marilyn and Pete hit it off and eventually married in 1981. Marilyn showed her versatility and resourcefulness by obtaining a real estate license to supplement the couple's income, and to provide a place where Marilyn, her mother and brother could live with Pete outside of the City. In 1988, Pete moved back to Colorado to start the United Methodist Foundation in Denver which, at that point, did not have a bank account. Marilyn joined Pete in Colorado and over the next 10 years helped him and others build the Rocky Mountain United Methodist Foundation, which provides practical and spiritual advice to pastors and lay people on many subjects, especially fundraising. With Marilyn and Pete's help, the Foundation's assets now exceed $45 million. After Pete retired from the Methodist Church in the early 1990's, he and Marilyn continued their work under the name of Barber Fundraising Consultants. Marilyn loved traveling the West with Pete, meeting new people and seeing the majesty of the country. She particularly liked to recount their trip to Denton, Montana, where Pete was born and his father was buried when Pete was 9 years old. She described how the sun illuminated Pete when he found his father's gravestone in the Denton cemetery. Marilyn was loved by many people, including Pete's five children. She was always gracious with their mother Jeanne Barber, and helped create a situation where the entire family was able to vacation together in Ogunquit, Maine. She was devastated by Pete's early death in March 1998, but she continued working for the benefit of the Methodist Church in various roles. Marilyn maintained many friendships throughout her life, including Roger Patterson, who was the best man at Marilyn and Pete's wedding. Roger eventually moved to Colorado and became a part of Marilyn's life at the Harvard Square Retirement Community until he predeceased her. She continued making friends and serving others, including raising money the past three years for Christmas bonuses for the staff at their retirement community. Marilyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, and dedicated her energy to fighting her internal foe, to whom she referred to as "Candace", for the next 9 years. After a short stint in hospice care, Marilyn died on March 12, 2019. Marilyn's many friends, stepchildren and acquaintances invite you to join them for a celebration of her life at Hope United Methodist Church, 5101 South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village, Colorado, on May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Marilyn asked that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado or the Dumb Friends League of Denver. Her ashes will be interred next to Pete (and her cats) in Estes Park.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019