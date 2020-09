Campbell, Marilyn

04/11/1935 - 09/07/2020



Passed away Sept.7 2020 at the age 85. Her husband Don and son Mike precedes her death. Survived by her three children, Kathy Brown, Kevin Campbell and Cindy Magana; her brother Richard Bushaw and sister Susan Cannon; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and the many lives she touched.





