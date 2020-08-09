1/1
Marilyn Eleanor Foltz
1930 - 2020
Foltz, Marilyn Eleanor
July 30, 1930 - August 4, 2020

Marilyn Eleanor Foltz passed away peacefully, Tuesday, 4 August 2020 at Life Care of Longmont. Born 30 July 1930 in Denver Colorado to Clarence James Foltz and Nida Elizabeth Elson she spent the majority of her life in Denver. She was ninety years old. During her career she worked as a stenographer for the Denver, F.B.I. office and was also secretary to the U.S. Magistrate, Judge Sickler, for many years. Ms. Foltz was reared in Denver and was graduated from North High School. Always involved in ballet and music she was a natural and loved the arts. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert R. Foltz, a sister, Betty J. Foltz Kilburn, a nephew, Roy J. Foltz and a niece, Carolynn Lizbeth Foltz Peters. Left to mourn her are nieces and nephews James Kilburn, Casper WY, John Kilburn, Casper, WY, Marilee Kilburn Gruenberger (Tom) Firestone CO, Michael Foltz (Donna), Westminster CO, Janet Campbell Foltz, Casper WY, Marilyn Foltz Arionus (Whalen Woodward), Casper WY and many great and great- great nieces and nephews. She was beloved by her family and for the generosity she gave to all. She was the kindest person alive. Per Ms. Foltz request there is to be no funeral. She will be interred in Crown Hill Cemetery, 29th and Wadsworth, Wheat Ridge CO. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of CO.




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
