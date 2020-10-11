Clouatre, Marilyn Joann
February 26, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Marilyn Joann Clouatre died peacefully in her home in Lakewood at the age of 86. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Jean, her children, Anne, John and Mark, and her grandchildren, Adam, Jack and Caroline. Marilyn was born on February 26, 1934, in Omaha. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a major in elementary education and a minor in physical education. She was active in the Chi Omega sorority, in which she created lifelong friendships with her sisters. While at Lincoln she met the love of her life at a Sigma Nu fraternity party. After moving with Jean to Denver in 1956, she taught at Garden Place Elementary School in Globeville. She continued her passionate commitment to education by leading groups in Cub Scouts, PTA, and Girl Scouts. She also tutored ESL and special needs students for decades. She was passionate about caring for and giving back to others and was active in the Colorado Dental Association spouses' organization, the Assistance League of Denver, Chi Omega philanthropy, volunteering at the local elementary school, and the Dumb Friends League and other animal support organizations. Her love for animals was experienced by the many creatures that were welcomed into the home including birds, cats, dogs, turtles, crawdads, snakes, chickens, ducks, a pig, newts, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, and guinea pigs. Her greatest focus was on her children. She never missed a single athletic event, music recital, musical, play, and honor ceremony and was often the coach or parent leader. Her children are forever grateful for her dedication as a mother. A small, private service and reception is scheduled for October 20th. Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be sent to The Denver Dumb Friends League (ddfl.org
), MaxFund (maxfund.org
), or Denver Kids Inc. (denverkids.org
).