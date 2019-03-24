|
Pelot, Marilyn Linna
03/13/1939 - 03/21/2019
Marilyn Linna Pelot (Campbell) passed away on March 21, 2019, after a brief illness at 80 years of age.
Born on March 13, 1939, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to a teacher/seamstress mother and a World War I veteran father, Marilyn was the youngest of seven children. When she was just six years old, she moved with the family to Santa Barbara where she grew up. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1959, moving to San Francisco briefly before returning to Santa Barbara where she had two children, Mark and Marci. Later, she moved back to Northern California where she had her third child, Shannon. In 1973, she moved with her children and former husband to Colorado where she resided until her death.
Independent and fun-loving, Marilyn grew up surfing and listening to Jazz music. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching golf, football, figure skating, and car racing. Marilyn especially enjoyed the years when her daughters participated in speedskating, and made many friends at the rink.
Throughout her life, music was incredibly important to her and she shared her enthusiasm with her children and grandchildren. She was very fond of felines and over the years supported shelter cats by giving them a loving home. In 1981, Marilyn became employed at the University of Denver as an Administrative Assistant and later as an Assistant to the Chair in the Psychology Department. Through this work, she was able to put two of her children through college-something she was always proud of. After retiring in 2012, she received the prestigious Staff Amicus award.
Marilyn was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, instilling her pride in her heritage in her children. She is survived by her son Mark Meeker, daughters Marcia Focht and Shannon Valerio, granddaughters Hannah Meeker and Eleanor Poore, grandson Zach Meeker and great-granddaughter Autumn Martin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter and Adoption Center of Denver. No service will be held but do take a moment to hold Marilyn in your heart
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 24, 2019