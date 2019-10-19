Denver Post Obituaries
Marilyn Michel


1941 - 2019
Marilyn Michel Obituary
Michel, Marilyn
"Kay"
January 25,1941 - August 17, 2019

Marilyn "Kay" Michel was born on January 25,1941 in Oberlin, KS to Louis and Francis Ulrich and peacefully left us on August 17, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Federal Heights, CO at the age of 78.
Kay is survived by her spouse of 61 years, Dean Michel, children Terry (Laura) Michel, daughter Cindy (Tim) McAdam. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sam Ewing, Ashley (Michael) Rushfeldt and great-granddaughter Olivia Rushfeldt.
There was no service, as Kay's family honored her wish to be cremated.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 19, 2019
