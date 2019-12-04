|
|
Schadt, Marilyn T.
June 10, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2019
Marilyn Therese Schadt, 88, of Aurora, Colorado, died peacefully with her family on November 18, 2019 in Billings, Montana. Marilyn was born on June 10, 1931, to George and Grace Hunt in New York City. She grew up during the Great Depression in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx. She graduated from St. Barnabas all-girls high school in 1949 and from Mount St. Vincent College in 1953. On July 9, 1955, Marilyn married another Woodlawn native, Joseph Schadt. The young couple had three boys in 3-1/2 years. In June, 1962, they moved to Denver, Colorado, which Marilyn and Joe both called home for the rest of their lives. In November 1962, Marilyn had another son, Ken, and for the next ten years her life centered around raising a houseful of boys. In 1974, having guided her boys through grade school, Marilyn returned to work in the Aurora Public Schools District, where she worked for 20 years. She earned her Masters Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in 1980. Marilyn served her community in many ways throughout her life. She served her parishes as a CCD teacher, school cafeteria volunteer, soup kitchen worker, eucharistic minister, and grief counselor. She served her family as its gracious and loving spiritual center. Marilyn loved art. She liked to paint and to write. She travelled to Paris more than once expressly for the art and she always looked forward to exhibits at the Denver Art Museum. Marilyn also loved baseball, even after watching more Little League games than any one should ever have to see. She was born a Yankee fan, living in the Bronx in the era of Ruth, Gehrig, and DiMaggio, but since their inception, she followed the Colorado Rockies through thick and thin. Marilyn is survived by two sons, Gene Schadt (Marianne) of Billings, Montana, Chris Schadt of Chico, California, as well as three grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated through services at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A rosary will be held on December 5, 2019 at 7 pm. A funeral mass on December 6, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 4, 2019