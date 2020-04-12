Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Walsh Obituary
Walsh, Marilyn

Marilyn Walsh, 83, passed suddenly on March 31, 2020. Survived by sister, Jacqueline Skube; and special cousin, Mary Gavato. Preceded in death by husband, Edward P. Walsh; parents, Josephine and Jacob Skube; in-laws, Emma and Edward Walsh; brother-in-law, Daniel Walsh; JC Cozzolino, who gave her advice and comfort; and numerous family members scattered throughout the United States. Marilyn was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Graduate of Pueblo Catholic High School and Pueblo Junior College. She worked at Sears Roebuck in the accounting department until her marriage when she moved to Denver, Colo. In Denver, she was a volunteer in the Lutheran Hospital gift shop distribution center until 2000, when she moved back to Pueblo, Colo. She and her husband built their home on the Mesa and retired to a quiet life together. Marilyn entertained all the holiday seasons with family. We now cherish the memories. God gave her a beautiful smile and outlook on life. We will remember her love, are all grateful for the life we shared and await to meet her again in eternity. Private family burial. Service at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -