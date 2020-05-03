Marilyn Weiss
1927 - 2020
Weiss, Marilyn

Marilyn Grace Weiss, born February 4, 1927 in New York City, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Centennial, CO. Wife of the late Dr. Stanley S. Weiss. Mother of Bonnie (Alan) Zimmerman, Steven (Elaine) Weiss and David (Veronique) Weiss. Grandmother of Aaron, Eli, Jason, Lauren, Audrey, Caroline, Rachel and Esther. A private service was held. Contributions to Temple Sinai Denver.




Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
May God bless and comfort your family in the days ahead
