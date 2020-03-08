|
Woods, Marion H.
12/22/1932 - 2/15/2020
Marion Heidenreich Woods passed away peacefully on Valentine's weekend, February 15, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease.
Born Marion Josephine Heidenreich in 1932 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Marion Josephine Curtis and Carl Fredrik Heidenreich. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Dows Woods and by her older siblings, Jannis Heidenreich (San Jose, Costa Rica) and Cathryne Hunt (Birmingham, AL). Marion is survived by her 5 children: John (wife, Sandra), Donald (wife, Kathleen) Susan Adams, and Lisen Kintzele (husband, Greg), all who reside in Denver and Charles of Cape Coral, Florida. Marion had 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Marion lived a very exciting and fulfilling life with time spent living in several countries in South and Central America, Europe, and ultimately in the United States. Marion attended college in Oslo, Norway and was fluent in multiple languages. This language fluency lead her to a position as a NATO translator. During the Korean War, she met her future husband, Naval Officer John Dows Woods, in a chance meeting in a NATO tunnel. They eloped on May 6, 1953 in London, England. After the war, they moved to Boulder, Colorado where John was finishing his college degree. Marion worked at Boulder's, KBOL radio, where she created and hosted Colorado's first radio program focused on women's issues.
After graduation from the University of Colorado at Boulder they moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, John's hometown, where John started his longtime career as a banker. John's career in banking included several moves and the family lived in Dayton, Ohio, Omaha, Nebraska and eventually back to Colorado. Marion loved being a mother and she was an active community volunteer and nonprofit board member. She spent as much time as possible outside working in her gardens, looking for wildflowers in the mountains, and volunteering. Marion's favorite organizations were the Garden Club of Dayton, the Dayton Arboretum, Keep Omaha Beautiful, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Denver Botanic Gardens, and the Denver Art Museum. Marion was one of the original founding members of the Flower Council at The Denver Art Museum and she was a longstanding board member of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Marion was very involved in St. John's Episcopal Cathedral in Denver where she was seen planting flowers and maintaining the Garth Garden outside of her worship. She freelanced as an interior designer and her love of beauty was most evident in the homes and gardens she so carefully curated. Marion was an avid tennis player and loved to hike the mountains of Colorado. Her favorite time of year was spring when gardens started to blossom. Her favorite spot was hiking in Crested Butte, Colorado when the wildflowers were blooming.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 8, 2020